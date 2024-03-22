Dayson Marcelo White was born sleeping March 11, 2024 at 8:16 a.m. at MedStar St. Mary’s and was greeted with open arms by his grandparents Mark White, Samuel Wren and Thomas Brown, Sr. (Pepe), Isabel Morales. He leaves behind his two loving mothers, Tiffany White and Yameiliz Brown-Rodriguez, grandparents, Alvin & Connie White, Thomas Brown & Yarilis Rodriguez and Mary Trejo. Great grandparents, Luz Luna and Brenda Wren, Aunts/Uncles Lochlain (Brandon) Dakota, Hunter, Kylie, Wayne, Ashlie, Jhowen and the countless friends with whom we share an unbreakable bond.

It is with heavy hearts that we honor and say goodbye to our precious baby boy. Some people only dream of angels; we held one in our arms. My heart breaks for all the moments we will never share together. My arms ache for all the cuddles we will never have. God has you in his hands. We have you in our hearts.

A memorial gathering will be held at Brinsfield Funeral home in Leonardtown, MD March 19, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. followed by the memorial service at 11:00 a.m.

