Doris Cecelia Burroughs, 85, of Lanham, MD, passed away on March 13, 2024, at home.

Born on September 14, 1938, she was the daughter of the late William Archibald Greiner and Cecelia Agnes Veihmeyer.

Doris married her husband, Edward Garner Burroughs, and together, they settled in Seabrook, where Doris lived for the past 65+ years. They had three children: Mark, James, and Brenda.

After leaving St. Vincent’s, Doris established her career, with the Prince George’s County Police Department, as a Crossing Guard until her retirement in 2006. She spearheaded the effort to have union representation for “the girls” as she referred to them. She served a few terms as President of their union, AFSCME Local 241.

Doris was a lifetime member of both the Elks Lodge #1778 (Riverdale, MD), and VFW-8950 (Lanham, MD), as well as a member of the American Legion Post 136 (Greenbelt, MD). She enjoyed being a part of the Capital Plaza Bowling Ladies League, BINGO, countless trips to Atlantic City & Dover. She also enjoyed Pinochle with her family, every Saturday night, for a few years.

Doris is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Garner Burroughs, and her parents.

She is survived by her children, Mark Burroughs (Nonnie) of Mechanicsville, MD, James Burroughs (Michelle) of Dandridge, TN, Brenda Frey of Fort Lauderdale, FL; brother, William Greiner (Louise) of Winchester, VA; sister, Gloria Brown (Donald) of Annapolis, MD; grandchildren, Angela Lynch, Katherine Burroughs (Travis) and Robert Burroughs; step-grandchildren, Katrina Thompson (Daniel), Lacey Quade (Edward) Quincy Quade, and great-grandchild, Dillon Lynch.

The family will receive friends for a Memorial Gathering on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, from 11 to 12 with a Memorial Service at Noon at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Charity Retirement Fund (Seton House), now known as Daughters of Charity Retirement Fund, Attn: Karen White, 333 South Seton Ave., Emmitsburg, MD 21727-9297.

