Anilkumar Mistry, 65 years old, of Fayetteville, PA passed away suddenly on March 14, 2024, in his home in Waldorf, MD.

Anil was born in Mumbai, India on April 21, 1958, to Gatulal and Rukshmani Mistry, and grew up as the youngest of his four siblings: Sudhaben, Indiraben, Dipakbhai, and Bakulaben.

At the age of 18, Anil left Mumbai on an adventure to Dubai where he became an apprentice in appliance repair and cultivated his love for fixing broken things and harnessed his creativity to invent new things. He went on to earn a degree in Electrical Engineering.

In 1985, he married Chetna Mistry, the love of his life and best friend. After moving to the United States (Clinton, MD), they welcomed their firstborn son, Sunny Mistry, in 1987. Five years later, the couple was blessed with their daughter Karen Mistry, the first daughter of the generation to be born in the US. Anil was so proud of his family.

Together, Anil and Chetna worked hard to build up enough money to purchase and run their own business in 2000. The Rite Spot Motel is still a successful business today with a classic neon sign that only he knew how to fix.

While Anil was dedicated to hard work and supporting his family, he was most passionate about spending his free time celebrating life with all his loved ones. Some of the best stories come from the summer vacations to Myrtle Beach when his children were young. More recently, he felt great pride and joy as he watched both of his children get married and build a life of their own. Anil was a true family man.

At home, you could always find Anil tending to his fruit trees and lush garden at the Rite Spot Motel. He loved and cherished being outdoors, whether in his backyard or at the beach. Fixing things around the home and his business brought him peace of mind. Anil would rather spend 5 days trying to rebuild or fix something than take a 5-minute drive to Home Depot for a replacement. To Anil, it wasn’t about money, but instead his passion for learning and creating something himself. One of his most fascinating creations was a baby swing that rocked automatically. It was built from a motor stripped from an old fan and other recycled parts.

Anil will be missed most for the unconditional love and support that he provided to his family every day. We will never forget the feeling of his comforting hugs when you walked through the door. Anil could always help you see the positive side of things under any circumstance. His children will forever cherish the wisdom he shared, along with the guidance and encouragement to do whatever made them most happy. We will always hear him say, “Beta, just think positively. What is supposed to happen will happen.” We love you and will always miss you, Dad.