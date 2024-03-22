William Kenneth “Bill” Rector, 80, of Chesapeake Beach passed away March 2, 2024. He was born May 22, 1943 in Washington, DC. Bill married Barbara Ann on September 17, 1985 and they made their home in Chesapeake Beach. Bill worked for Safeway for many years and retired as a manager. He was a very friendly person who would talk to anyone. He was always laughing and loved making others laugh. Bill loved politics and Fox News.

Bill is survived by his wife Barbara Ann Rector, daughter Cynthia R. “Sami” Haris and her husband Louis of St. Petersburg, FL, grandchildren William E. Frye IV, Garrett L. Harris and Russell E. Harris, great-grandson Jagger Michael Harris, brothers Donald Rector and his wife Lisa and Butch Rector, sister Rosalie Margoles, and stepchildren Patricia Harris and Wayne Atchison. He was preceded in death by his stepson Joey Atchison and brother Michael Rector.