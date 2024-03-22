Betty Carol (Driver) Gettmann, 78, of Chesapeake Beach passed away March 7, 2024, surrounded by her family. Betty was born on March 30, 1945, to Charles Reeves Driver and Lucy Ella (Leake) Driver. She was raised in Washington, DC where she met and fell in love with David Charles Gettmann. She married the love of her life in November 1963, from there the two traveled abroad during Daves deployment services, living in Germany for several years, moving to Florida and finally settling down to raise their family of four in Edgewater, Maryland (Selby on the Bay). She was employed at BP of Wayson’s Corner for many years where she bonded with so many customers, that to this day she is still friends with. Mostly known as Mom or Grandma was a woman of wisdom and a confidant to many. She was a lifelong member of the American Legion; she had a love for the seaside and all the things that came with it. Her hobbies in her earlier years included traveling, cruises, playing slot machines and just enjoying the simple things life had to offer. Grandma (Mom) Betty enjoyed gardening, soaking up the sun, spending time with her family and friends, occasionally, taking a ride down an old back road with no real destination. She was a mom and grandma first. Most importantly Family was everything to her. On February 5, 2015, a little ball of sunshine was born Karlee Danielle Gettmann, Betty and Karlee formed a bond like no other. Karlee quickly became Betty’s strength and reason for living even up to her final hours. Betty is preceded in death by her parents, husband Dave, and brother Bill Turner. She is survived by two sons, David C. and Guy K. Gettmann, two daughters, Debora Gettmann Sieler (husband Greg) and Michele Ella Gettmann. Also surviving is her 32-year life-long companion Raymond Rill, brother Charles Driver, many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; she loved them all so deeply. A kind and gentle woman, a true treasure that will be so deeply missed.

This entry was posted on March 21, 2024 at 8:20 pm and is filed under All News, obittest, Obituaries, z Obituary Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.