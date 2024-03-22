Ronald “Ron” A. Altman, 87, passed away peacefully in the company of his family on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Ron was born on November 5, 1936, in Medina, NY to Edward and Alice (Mietz) Altman. From an early age, he helped manage the family farm, including driving the horses and working the fields. When Ron was 14, his family moved off the farm into the village of Medina. Ron would never forget his first day at Medina High School, a stark contrast to the single room schoolhouse he spent his early childhood in. Ron worked hard year-round while he attended high school. He would return to the country and work on the farms during summer, and he would set pins at the bowling alley during winter.

His military career began when he joined the National Guard during high school. After graduating, Ron worked for General Motors before traveling to Batavia, NY and enlisting in the U.S. Army. He was assigned to the Army Security Agency (ASA), known today as the Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM). On September 27, 1956, Ron married his high-school sweetheart, Marcia Bielak. Marcia jokes that she doesn’t know if it was Ron’s red hair or new car that sealed the deal, but the two were married in time for Marcia to join Ron on his first assignment to Heilbronn, Germany.

After re-enlisting in the Army, Ron changed his specialty from Crypto to Logistics Management Support for unique intelligence equipment. He served for six years in this field. In June 1962, Ron and Marcia welcomed their son, Lawrence, while stationed in Nuremburg, Germany. In 1967, Ron was appointed as a Warrant Officer. His specialty required a great deal of travel, and he ultimately visited every intelligence site throughout the world. His cherished wife, Marcia, accompanied him on his assignments whenever possible. When unable to join Ron – given the sensitivity of his assignment – Marcia would return to Medina and focus on raising their son.

Ron was most proud of his enlisted service as he felt it molded his life and developed his character through experience. His greatest memory of his military career was the bonding and friendship – he noted that the military instills a sense of camaraderie and truthfulness that cannot be matched. As Ron put it, “you can take a man out of the military, but you cannot take the military out of the man.”

While on active duty, Ron served two tours in Vietnam. In August 1977, Ron retired as a Chief Warrant Officer, but he did not leave the service behind – he continued to serve the U.S. Government as a civilian employee. In September 1979, he began a senior-level logistical support position within INSCOM, where he would serve the remainder of his civilian career. In January 1995, Ron retired as the Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff of Logistics for INSCOM.

Throughout his 40+ years of service in and with the military, Ron received numerous awards and honors, including: Bronze Star; Meritorious Service Medal; Army Commendation Medal; Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal; Good Conduct Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Vietnam Service Medal; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal; Legion of Merit; Vietnamese Civil Action Medal, First Class (Unit Award); Civil Action Honor Medal, First Class (Unit Award); and Civilian Southwest Asia Service Medal (Individual Civilian Award).

Upon his retirement, Ron noted that he was looking forward to embarking on new adventures with his wife and spending more time with his grandchildren, Marcia Ann and Ronnie. He lived for his grandchildren who were his pride and joy, and he seized every opportunity to boast of their accomplishments to anyone who would listen. He stressed the importance of education to his grandchildren and lived by example – as he himself took courses at the University of Virginia and the University of Maryland while serving in the military.

After living in Springfield, VA for nearly 30 years, Ron and Marcia moved to the Asbury Solomons Retirement Community in Solomons, MD. Ron loved keeping busy and helping others, and he would volunteer hours of his time helping with repairs and maintenance at Asbury. In fact, the Asbury Maintenance Crew fondly referred to him as “Tech #8.” When Marcia and Ron first moved to Asbury, Ron spent a lot of time working outside, planting grass and trees, and installing wood swings in their backyard’s common area. His backyard project was a success, and the two would often sit outside to enjoy the scenic Patuxent River. As everyone knows, Ron lived a very active lifestyle, exercising daily at the gym and swimming laps in the pool. When Ron wasn’t fishing on his boat with friends or performing maintenance on his car, you would find him serving the community. Ron volunteered at the wellness center, mentored others, assisted veterans with navigating the military benefits process, helped neighbors with various tasks from changing a car’s oil to installing ceiling tiles, and so much more.

Ron was a truly remarkable man who leaves behind a legacy of service, mentorship, and kindness.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Alice, and his brother, Nelson. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Marcia, and their son, Lawrence (Veronica). His memory lives on in his grandchildren: Marcia Ann (Carolyn) and Ronnie.