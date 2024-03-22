Ernestine Geraldine “Tina” Long, 97 of Lusby, MD formerly of Syracuse, NY passed away peacefully at her residence on March 8, 2024, with her family by her side. She was born on November 6, 1926 in Syracuse, NY to the late Jane and Clarence Pickard. She was the loving wife to the late William Earl Long whom she married in Syracuse, NY in 1950.

Ernestine graduated from Central High School, Syracuse, NY in 1944 and went on to graduate in 1978 from the University College of Syracuse. She was a Field Director for Home Aides of Central New York for over 20 years, retiring in 1985 and volunteered at the New York Office on Aging.

Ernestine is survived by her son, Victor Long (Denise Roden) of Lusby, MD; sister, Clairene Boyer of Binghamton, NY; two grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, grand and great-grand nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Wayne Long of Syracuse, NY; and sister, Barbara Cole of Syracuse, NY.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions can be made in Ernestine’s memory to St. Mark the Evangelist Episcopal Church, Syracuse, NY, 1612 W. Genesee St., Syracuse, NY 13204. To leave the family a condolence please visit www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.