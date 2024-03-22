Keith Bryan Herring, 75, of Huntingtown, Maryland passed away March 9, 2024 in Holy Cross Hospital, Germantown, MD. Keith was born on April 16, 1948 in Prince Frederick, Maryland to the late Elmer Ellsworth and Mabel Lee Garner Herring. Keith was born and lived in Calvert County his whole life and with that came his love for the Chesapeake Bay, the Patuxent River, fishing and boating. Keith also enjoyed going to amusement parks, and was an avid Baltimore Orioles fan. He would help anyone do anything without any regret. He was a member of Life Church in Huntingtown and truly loved his family and grandchildren.

Keith worked for C&P Telephone Company from 1971-1977 and for Xerox fixing business machines from 1974-2004.

Keith is survived by his wife of 56 years, Brenda Lee Herring, father of Troy Bryan Herring, Kurt Marcellus Herring and Wendy Rochelle Herring. Grandfather of Kaya Teraneh Khalatbari-Herring, Lily Darriah DuLaney, Savanna Jewelrain Mathis, Marshall Jasper Herring, and Wyatt Lee Herring. Keith is also survived by his siblings; Eveyln Kay Trimbath, Peggy Lee White and Warren Mark Herring, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister Jo Anne Windsor.

A Celebration of Life

Is scheduled for June 9 – at Kings Landing Camp –

Tom Wisner Hall