James Raymond “Jim” Speciale, 77 of Lusby, MD formerly of Elkridge, MD passed away on March 10, 2024 at his residence. He was born November 6, 1946 in Baltimore, MD to the late Emily and John Speciale.

Jim was honorably discharged from the Marines in 1972 and went on to work as a salesman until his retirement. He loved playing darts with his dart team and spending time with his family.

Jim is survived by his daughters, Cathy Jean Speciale and Joyce Ann Oneyear, both Lusby, MD, and four grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 23, 2024 from 10:00 am until 11:00am in the Rausch Funeral Home Chapel, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be private. Refreshments will follow the service at the American Legion, Post #274, Lusby, MD.