Terence Paul “Terry” Hill, 75, of Owings passed away March 12, 2024. He was born September 14, 1948 to Ruffner and Kathryn (Hannam) Hill. He was a loving and devoted husband to his wife Linda L. Hill. Terry was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Terry was preceded in death by his wife Linda Hill and grandson Larry Hardisty. He is survived by his daughters Denise Hardisty and Rebecca Irving (Timothy), grandchildren Delaney Hardisty and Linda, Timothy, and Branden Irving, great-grandchildren Liam Hardisty, Timothy P. Irving, Jr., and Kenneth, Deacon, Emmett, and Theodore Wood.