Elizabeth “Grace” Proctor age 97 passed away, surrounded by family on Sunday, March 17, 2024. Born on March 6, 1927, in Oxon Hill, MD to Joseph Milton and Mary Jane Proctor.

Services will be held on Monday, March 25, 2024, at New Life Church, 9690 Shepherds Creek Place, La Plata, MD 20646. Viewing at 9:30 am and service at 11:00 am.