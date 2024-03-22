Police Investigating Reported Strong-Armed Robbery at St. Mary’s Square

March 22, 2024

On Friday, March 22, 2024, at approximately 3:30 a.m., police responded to St. Mary’s Square Located at 21600 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported strong-armed robbery.

The 911 caller reported he was giving a male $10 for a ride, when the subject grabbed all of the victims cash and fled on foot.

The suspect was described as a black male wearing all black with a black ski mask.

No known injuries were reported.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating.

