Large Travel Trailer and Shed Destroyed by Fire in Mechanicsville

On Friday, March 22, 2024, at approximately 1:20 a.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the 36000 block of Joan Drive in Mechanicsville, for the reported vehicle on fire.

The 911 caller reporting waking up from an explosion and looked out of their residence window to see a camper on fire.

As crews responded to the scene, dispatchers advised they were receiving additional 911 calls reporting the fire was large, spreading, and possibly involving the house. The incident was upgraded to a Structure fire alerting additional crews from Charles, St. Mary’s and Calvert County.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a large travel trailer and an approximately 15 x 15 shed fully engulfed in flames and spreading to a second nearby shed and the wooded area. A working incident was requested.

The fire was extinguished in under 25 minutes. Crews operated on the scene for over 2 hours.

No injuries were reported.

Some photos are courtesy of Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department Company 12, who provided fill in and staffing coverage for Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department. A 34 mile tripAdditional firefighters from Calvert, St. Mary’s and Charles County responded to the fire to assist, or to provide staffing and fill ins for our departments who operated on the scene for over 2 hours.

