Suspect Suffers Serious Injuries After High Speed Crash During Pursuits Involving Suspects Wanted for Burglary of Gun Store in Charles County

On Friday, March 22, 2024, at approximately 2:40 a.m., police responded to the Southern Maryland Gun and Pawn located in the 2000 block of Waldorf, for multiple 911 calls reporting an active breaking and entering.

Multiple 911 callers reported suspects were actively breaking into the business and were seen on camera entering the structure.

Officers arrived on the scene in under 2 minutes to observe one vehicle at the rear of the business which then fled at a high rate of speed.

As officers began chasing the fleeing vehicle, a second vehicle, reported as a silver Infiniti G35, actively blocked the officer before fleeing at a high rate of speed with the first suspect vehicle, which was a black 4 door sedan.

Speeds during the pursuit reached over 120 mph. At approximately 2:48 a.m., police reported the suspect in the silver Infinity crashed at high speed in the area of Livingston Road and Biddle Road in Accokeek.



Officers reported it was a serious crash with the suspect reportedly striking a utility pole, resulting in the pole being sheered in half, wires laying in the roadway, a transformer blowing up and the suspect being ejected into the backseat of the vehicle which also caught on fire.

Firefighters and rescue personnel were dispatched at 2:52 a.m., for a serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment and vehicle on fire.

Officers advised to the responding firefighters the occupant was trapped with the vehicle on fire. Police officers utilized fire extinguishers until the arrival of fire and rescue personnel.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the suspect to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

Upon police running the VIN number of the vehicle, it returned to an unregistered silver 2007 Infiniti G35. The license plate on the vehicle returned to a 2005 Lexus.

Police are also searching for a Burgandy/Dark red Hyundai vehicle (believed to be stolen) which was used to ram the building. The vehicle is missing at least one mirror and should have substantial damage to the front end.

This was the third vehicle used which also fled at a high rate of speed with the two additional suspects. Preliminary investigation is still ongoing, with police and employees attempting to determine how many, and if, any firearms were stolen.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available.

