No Injuries Reported After Shed Fire Mechanicsville

On Thursday, March 21, 2024, at approximately 2:15 p.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Leonardtown, Newburg, and Hughesville responded to the 29000 block of Rollins Lane in Mechanicsville, for the reported shed on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to report an approximately 20 x 20 shed fully engulfed in flames and threatening a residence.

Over 40 firefighters from St. Mary’s and Charles Counties responded with the fire being extinguished in under 15 minutes. Units operated on the scene for over an hour.

No injuries were reported.

This was the 5th call of the day for our Mechanicsville Volunteers.

