Police Investigating “Fight Clubs” at McDonough High School and Robbery Related to Fight Earnings

On Wednesday, March 19, 2024, school administrators at Maurice McDonough High School alerted a school resource officer of an assault and robbery that occurred inside a bathroom during school hours.

Upon being notified, the SRO initiated an investigation.

A preliminary investigation showed the student was in a school bathroom when two other students entered, assaulted the student, and went through the student’s pockets, looking for money but instead stole a cell phone.



Further, the investigation revealed the two students purposely targeted the student believing the student was in possession of cash as a result of winning previous, pre-arranged fights that occurred at the school.

Commonly known as “fight clubs,” fights are arranged between students, and bets are placed on the outcome.

After consulting with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office, the SRO charged the two students with second-degree assault and robbery.

The students will also face disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this case or “fight clubs” is asked to contact Cpl. Virts at 301-609-3282 ext. 0504.