New Contract Award to Deliver 17 New Block III Super Hornet Aircraft and Critical Technical Data for Fleet

The U.S. Navy awarded The Boeing Company a $1.3 billion contract March 19 for the purchase of 17 F/A-18 Super Hornets and delivery of a technical data package vital to the sustainment of the platform.

“The technical data package was a crucial part of this negotiation; it is necessary for naval aviation’s operational readiness and post-production sustainment,” said Rear Adm. John Lemmon, Program Executive Officer for Tactical Aircraft Programs. “The Super Hornet remains a predominant aircraft in the carrier air wing and will continue to provide significant combat capability into the 2040s.”

The Navy received appropriated funds from Congress to purchase these Super Hornets to help mitigate the strike fighter shortfall. The award is an Undefinitized Contract Action with the intent to definitize within the next few months.

“I am very proud of our team; their mission-focused mindset, data-driven approach and persistence resulted in an agreement that will greatly benefit the sustainment of the Super Hornet and Growler aircraft well into the future,” said Capt. Michael Burks, Program Manager for the F/A-18 and EA-18G Program Office. “It is our job to ensure our warfighters have all the necessary resources to defend our nation and return home safely.”

Delivery of the new Super Hornets is scheduled to begin in the winter of 2026, with final delivery no later than spring 2027.

