Noise Advisory – NAS PAX RIVER Sets Noise Advisory for Webster Outlying Field April 10-12, 2024
A U.S. Navy SH-60 Seahawk, assigned to the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group, conducts flight operations from the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) during Composite Training Unit Exercise (C2X) in the Atlantic Ocean, May 19, 2023. C2X is the final exercise in the Pre-Deployment Training Program for the 26th MEU, providing the training needed to be a force in readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Jia)
PATUXENT RIVER NAVAL AIR STATION, MD – Communities surrounding the Webster Outlying Field are advised that noise-generating night-time testing events are scheduled to take place April 10 through April 12, 2024 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Night testing and training is essential for the precision and safety of our service members and the success of their mission. Residents may notice increased noise levels due to these operations.
As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community. For more information, call 1-866-819-9028. To view all current NAS PAX noise advisories please click the following link: https://www.cnic.navy.mil/PaxRiverNoise.
This entry was posted on March 25, 2024 at 5:53 am and is filed under All News, Community, County, Department of Defense, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.