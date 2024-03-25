Rebels & Redcoats: A Southern Maryland Revolutionary War Family Event Kicks Off Multi-Year 250th Anniversary at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum

St. Mary’s County Government’s Museum Division, in coordination with the Southern Maryland 250th Committee, Southern Maryland National Heritage Area, and numerous Southern Maryland civic organizations, is proud to present Rebels & Redcoats: A Southern Maryland Revolutionary War Family Event, on Saturday, April 6, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum & Historic Park.

Rebels & Redcoats is a free family event commemorating the American War for Independence as it happened in St. Mary’s County and Southern Maryland. The event will be held near the site of the Battle of St. George Island – the only Revolutionary War battle to occur in Maryland.

Exhibits and displays by other organizations related to area local 18th century history will be on hand, along with musket and canon fire demonstrations, distaff cooking and games, food truck, beer truck, Tobacco Barn Distillery, educational and period programing, kids and family activities, reenactors, period encampment, military demonstrations, live fire drills and much more.

Visitors can experience life in camp for Maryland’s Revolutionary War soldiers and militiamen as we begin the celebration of the nation’s 250th anniversary. Visit their tents, learn about what they wore and carried, join the militia for a rifle drill, and listen to some military music, along with more period fun.

Event parking will be off site at Piney Point Elementary and free shuttles will transport visitors to the event at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum from 10 a.m. to 5p.m.

For more information about the event, please call Piney Point Lighthouse Museum at (301) 994-1471 or visit Facebook.com/1836Light.

This event is part of the Southern Maryland Semiquincentennial, Maryland’s 250th and America 250th celebrations, commemorating Southern Maryland’s contributions to our nation’s founding. Event made possible by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, St. Mary’s County Museum Division, Southern Maryland National Heritage Area, Southern Maryland Semi Quincentennial Committee, and other area civic organizations.



The St. Mary’s County Museum Division was established by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County to collect, preserve, research, and interpret the historic sites and artifacts which illustrate the natural and cultural histories of St. Mary’s County and the Potomac River. These sites include St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, the Old Jail Museum, and the Drayden African American Schoolhouse. With this as its charter, the Museum Division serves as a resource, liaison and community advocate for all St. Mary’s County public and private cultural assets. For more information, please visit: museums.stmarysmd.com