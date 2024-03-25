No Injuries Reported After Single Vehicle Flips in California

On Saturday, March 23, 2024, at approximately 2:15 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of St. Andrews Church Road at FDR Boulevard Road in California, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one overturned and one trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle on its side resting on the median of St. Andrews Church Road.

Firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department removed the single occupant in under 10 minutes.

The patient was evaluated by emergency medical personnel and denied transport.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and handled the investigation.

