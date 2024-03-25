No Injuries Reported After Single Vehicle Flips in California

March 25, 2024

On Saturday, March 23, 2024, at approximately 2:15 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of St. Andrews Church Road at FDR Boulevard Road in California, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one overturned and one trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle on its side resting on the median of St. Andrews Church Road.

Firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department removed the single occupant in under 10 minutes.

The patient was evaluated by emergency medical personnel and denied transport.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and handled the investigation.




This entry was posted on March 25, 2024 at 6:03 am and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Accident Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.