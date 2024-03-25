La Plata Police Department’s Compliance Coordinator Jacquelyn DeSoto Earns Accreditation Manager Certification Through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies

During the 131st Conference of the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies C.A.L.E.A. (CALEA), LPPD’s Compliance Coordinator Jacquelyn DeSoto was awarded Accreditation Manager Certification.

Ms. DeSoto is the second accreditation manager to earn the award in Maryland. Nationwide, only 67 individuals have received the prestigious certification from CALEA, with a current enrollment of nearly 1,300 law enforcement agencies, communications centers, training academies, and campus safety programs in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Barbados.

The CALEA Accreditation Manager Certification Program provides an opportunity for successful managers to earn specific credentials as experts in the process of accreditation.

The certification requires the incumbent to not only have four years of experience as the accreditation manager, but also requires specified training in document management programs, and the management of the four-year accreditation cycles, to include an agency certification without conditions.

LPPD’s Chief Carl Schinner noted, “I am extremely proud of Ms. DeSoto and her certification as a CALEA accreditation manager. Aside from the experience and training aspects required to earn the certification, Ms. DeSoto also had to receive endorsements from the Office of the Chief of Police, a CALEA Program Manager, and her peers. Being endorsed as one of the best at your job by your peers is the ultimate recognition and validation.”