Celebrating Maryland Day – March 25th, 2024

What is Maryland Day? On March 25, 1634, the Ark and the Dove, carrying 150 European settlers, landed on St. Clements Island. In 1916, the General Assembly passed legislation officially making Maryland Day a state holiday.

Maryland Day commemorates the first landing of English colonists on St. Clement’s Island on March 25, 1634 – a significant part of St. Mary’s County’s and the State of Maryland’s story.

The St. Clement’s Island Museum, which sits just a half-mile from the island from which it takes its name, is under the care of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division and interprets the fascinating stories of the island and surrounding Colton’s Point from colonial times until the present.