St. Mary’s County Native Rachel LaBatt Returning as Finalist for Miss Maryland USA 2024 as Miss St. Mary’s County

St. Mary’s County native, Rachel LaBatt is excited to announce she is returning as a finalist for Miss Maryland USA 2024, as Miss St Mary’s County USA 2024.

Former Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel 2022 announced last year that the organization will no longer restrict contestants based on their age or marriage status. The competition age used to be set at 28, and with Rachel turning 29 this year she thought her pageant years had timed out, luckily for her and women all over, the limit no longer exists.

Rachel is a flight test engineer at NAS Pax River who spends her free time serving the community. Her love for sports pours into the Special Olympics community as she coaches soccer and track athletes. They have their Spring games coming up on April 4th, 2024, at Ryken High School where our athletes will get a chance to compete at the county level before taking on states in June at Towson University.

Rachel has learned a lot from the St. Mary’s athletes including how to be brave and courageous even when you don’t know the outcome. She will take that with her into her pageant May 31st and June 1st at the North Marriott Hotel in Bethesda, Maryland.



This year, April 27th will mark her 4th year in a row volunteering with Christmas in April where neighbors help neighbors rebuild homes in our community.

Last year Rachel started making short videos she calls “Modeling Science” where she breaks down science experiments for everyone to understand.

She has walked in New York Fashion Week twice, modeled wedding gowns for David’s Bridal and most recently won the title of Miss International Super Model.

If you are interested in supporting Rachel’s pageantry journey, follow her on Instagram here and Facebook here!

Miss Maryland USA is a nonprofit and donations may be utilized as a tax deduction. If your business is interested in sponsoring Rachel, your early assistance with her sponsorship will ease her mind and be greatly appreciated.

As a sponsor, you or your business will receive recognition in the Official State Pageant Program Book when submitted by your contestant.

This is a rare and exciting opportunity for Rachel and is only possible with the help of her community. Become a part of this win-win opportunity, support your local contestant and help change her life forever!

To sponsor, contact Rachel today at [email protected]

