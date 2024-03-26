Police in Charles County Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision That Claims Life of Indian Head Woman

On Saturday, March 23, 2024, at approximately 9:52 p.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to the 4800 block of Livingston Road for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision.

Due to the circumstances, a Collision Reconstruction Specialist (CRS) was requested and TFC. J. Engleman of the MSP Leonardtown Barrack responded to assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the MSP La Plata Barrack and the Collision Reconstruction Specialist indicates a Honda Civic operated by Janice Marie Dunnington, 56, of Indian Head, was traveling in the area of the 4800 block of Livingston Road.

For unknown reasons, the Honda left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. The Honda then reentered the roadway and slid on its roof and came to a final rest in the southbound lane of Livingston Road. Ms. Dunnington was ejected from the vehicle.

Charles County Sheriff’s Officers performed CPR on Ms. Dunnington until EMS arrived.

It was determined Ms. Dunnington sustained injuries not compatible with life and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

A secondary crash occurred prior to Emergency Services arrival. While the Honda was in the roadway, a Ford Taurus came upon the collision scene and the operator did not observe the Honda in the roadway.

The Ford Taurus collided with the Honda Civic. The operator of the Ford was not injured in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Duty Officer at the MSP La Plata Barrack (301) 392-1200.

The investigation is continuing. (24-MSP-009338)

