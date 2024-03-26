Police Investigating Motor Vehicle Collision in Waldorf That Killed 33-Year-Old Bicyclist

On Sunday, March 24, 2024, at approximately 2:54 p.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 5 (Mattawoman-Beantown Road) and Pinefield Road for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision.

Due to the circumstances, a Collision Reconstruction Specialist (CRS) was requested and TFC. M. Posch of the MSP Leonardtown Barrack responded to assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the MSP La Plata Barrack and the Collision Reconstruction Specialist indicates a bicycle was operated by Brian Christopher Webb, 33, of Bladensburg, MD was traveling southbound on Maryland Route 5 in the left turn lane for Pinefield Road.

At the same time, a Subaru Imprezza operated by Amaya Reed, 21, of Lexington Park, MD was traveling northbound on Maryland Route 5 at Pinefield Road.

The bicyclist failed to obey the steady red traffic signal and pulled into the travel path of the Subaru. The Subaru struck the bicyclist and he was ejected from the bicycle.

Mr. Webb was flown to MEDSTAR/Washington Hospital Center and pronounced deceased.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Duty Officer at the MSP La Plata Barrack (301) 392-1200.

The investigation is continuing. (24-MSP-009412)

