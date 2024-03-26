NAVAIR Leadership, Programs to Present at Annual Sea-Air-Space Expo on April 8, 2024

NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, MD – A discussion panel featuring Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) leaders Adm. Carl Chebi, Rear Adm. John Dougherty, Rear Adm. Joseph Hornbuckle, and Dan Carreño highlight this year’s Sea-Air-Space Conference and Exposition 2024, hosted by the Navy League of the United States.

The event kicks off Monday, April 8, and goes through Wednesday, April 10, at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor, Maryland. Its focus will be to provide updates on innovation and partnerships to a wide audience.

The NAVAIR Leadership Panel, taking place Tuesday morning at 10 a.m., will feature a dynamic discussion on NAVAIR’s evolving mission priorities with NAVAIR Commander Vice Adm. Carl Chebi; Rear Adm. John Dougherty with Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD); Rear Adm. Joseph Hornbuckle, Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers; and Dan Carreño, executive director of Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWCWD). The panel will explore how NAVAIR is ensuring the Navy and Marine Corps have the most advanced, safest and reliable capabilities to conquer any challenge.



At 9:30 a.m. Monday, NAVAIR’s Office of Small Business Programs will introduce small businesses to the many free resources available to prepare for doing business with NAVAIR and Department of Navy, including tips and networking tools to maximize contracting opportunities.

Program Executive Officer for Unmanned Aviation and Strike Weapons Rear Adm. Stephen Tedford will discuss how the program’s portfolio is working to build weapons capacity and support AI and Unmanned technologies, providing state-of-the art warfighting capabilities to Sailors and Marines around the world. The panel will begin at 11 a.m.

At 1:30 p.m., Theodore Gronda, head of NAVAIR’s Additive Manufacturing (AM) Team, will discuss how AM enables increased readiness and the establishment of the Naval Aviation School for Additive Manufacturing—a collaborative learning environment where military maintainers and artisans are trained on the critical knowledge and skills required to produce additive manufactured products for the fleet. His presentation will also cover recent achievements, naval aviation’s next steps in AM and engagement opportunities.

At 1:30 p.m. Tuesday following the leadership panel and lunch, NAWCAD Executive Director Steve Cricchi and Joint Simulation Environment (JSE) Director Blaine Summers will host a panel explaining how NAWCAD’s JSE is revolutionizing defense test and training for American warfighters across the services. The NAWCAD JSE is the DOD’s premier digital range, advancing service interoperability where next-generation aircraft test to extreme limits, and tactical groups fly wartime scenarios too dangerous to replicate on open-air ranges.

Capt. Tim James, commanding officer of Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division will share an update on the latest programs at TSD at 2:30 p.m.

Rounding out the afternoon, at 3:30, Carreño will share information about NAWCWD and its strategic efforts in advancing warfighting capabilities. Carreño will also discuss several ways industry, small businesses and academia can partner with NAWCWD.

Wrapping up the event at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, the NAVAIR Office of Small Business Programs will host an “Ask Us Anything” panel, providing the opportunity to get individual questions answered by a NAVAIR Small Business subject matter expert.

The Sea-Air-Space Exposition, founded in 1965, brings the U.S. defense industrial base, private-sector U.S. companies and key military decision-makers from the sea services together for an annual innovative, educational, professional event. It is now the largest maritime exposition in the U.S. and an invaluable extension of the Navy League’s mission of maritime policy education and sea service support.