VIDEO: Out of County News – Baltimore FS Key Bridge Completely Collapses After Ship Collides with Bridge Support

On Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at 1:28 a.m., the Francis Scott Key Bridge (I-695) completely collapsed after a Singapore flagged container ship “Dali” collided with a support pillar.

The collapse has cited a mass casualty incident resulting in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, Anne Arundel County, along with search and rescue teams from the U.S Coast Guard, Maryland State Police Aviation Command Troopers 1, Trooper 6, and Department of Natural Resources, MDTA are on the scene.

As of 2:00 a.m., rescue crews are reporting at least 8 construction workers were on the bridge, one was recovered from the water. 7 are still missing along with an unknown number of vehicles that were on the bridge during the collapse.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge, known originally as the Outer Harbor Crossing until it was renamed in 1977 or simply as the Key Bridge or Beltway Bridge, was a steel arch-shaped continuous through truss bridge spanning the lower Patapsco River and outer Baltimore Harbor / Port carrying Maryland Route 695 in Baltimore, Maryland, United States. The main span of 1,200 feet (366 m) was the third longest span of any continuous truss in the world. It was the longest bridge in the Baltimore metropolitan area.

