Chaptico Man Charged with Murder of 26-Year-Old Man at Sheetz in St. Mary’s County

Tavion Sommerville, 18, of Chaptico, is currently incarcerated in the St. Mary’s County Detention Center facing murder charges.

Sommerville was charged with first degree murder, use of a firearm in a felony/violent crime, possession of a regulated firearm under the age of 21 and loaded handgun on a person.

According to court documents, a Grand Jury for the State of Maryland in St. Mary’s County found that Sommerville conspired with James Adams, Jeshaun Proctor, Ahkail Taylor, and certain other persons whose names are unknown to kill and murder Marcus Day, which resulted in the death of said victim.

On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 10:37 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the parking lot of the Great Mills Sheetz at the 20700 block of Old Great Mills Road for a report of shots fired.

A short time later, deputies also responded to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown for a report of a victim who arrived with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified as Marcus Anthony Day, age 26 of Leonardtown, was pronounced deceased.

On Monday, November 20, 2023, James Jerome Adams Jr., 19, of Great Mills, and an adult, who at the time of the incident was a juvenile from Chaptico, were indicted for their involvement in the murder of 26-year-old Marcus Anthony Day on April 4, 2023.

Both the juvenile from Great Mills, and the adult from Chaptico, Maryland, were charged as adults.

