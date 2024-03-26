Alan Scott Ruby, 61, of Mechanicsville, MD, unexpectedly passed away on March 17, 2024.

Alan was born on September 7, 1962, to the late Ramond Ruby and Mildred Danforth in Rutland, VT.

After graduating from high school, he married his beloved wife, Roberta, in 1983 and together they had three children, Matthew, Mellissa and Miranda. Alan went to RIT University and then went to Castleton University, and he was a printer by trade. At the end of his printing career, he helped print the first four Harry Potter books in the U.S. After he and his family moved down to Maryland, he transitioned into the IT field.

Alan enjoyed building his own homes, woodworking, tinkering around his garage, tasting bourbons, hunting and fishing, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Alan is survived by his beloved wife, Roberta; his children, Matthew, Mellissa, and Miranda; his grandchildren: Ian, Amelia, Audrey, Landon, Austin, Layla, and Aelin; sisters, Robin Young and Ronda Ruby; brothers, Kyle Ruby and Glen Ruby. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Peggy Martineau.

A memorial gathering will be held on March 27, 2024 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650.

Condolences to the family can be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Leonardtown, MD