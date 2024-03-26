Annie Elizabeth Ridgell, 75, passed away March 10, 2024 at Medstar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, Maryland.

A lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, Annie was born on August 11, 1948 to the late William Albert Graves and Mary Violet Graves (Hayden).

Annie fell in love with the boy who lived right next door, Larry “Orem” Ridgell, and they were married June 15, 1968 at Sacred Heart Catholic church in Bushwood, Maryland. Together they celebrated more than 55 years of marriage. From that union came two beloved children, Albert E. (Dusty) Ridgell (Hilda) of Mechanicsville, MD, and Violet L. (Sally) Marlow (Al) of Clements, MD.

Annie lived for her family. She enjoyed cooking family dinners and having everyone over on Sundays and holidays especially her favorite, Easter. She was a collector of all things Betty Boop and was even known as “Grandma Boop” to her great grandchildren. She was an avid professional wrestling fan and spent many nights with her sister rooting for her favorite wrestler on WWF and WWE. Her grandchildren have fond memories of getting “wrestled” to the ground and losing their coveted belt to their grandma. She will be truly missed by her family.

Along with her husband, Orem and children Dusty and Sally, Annie is survived by her sisters, Shirley Suite and Catherine Owen (Charles), grandchildren, Dustin Ridgell (Danielle), Shawn Marlow, Brandon Marlow, Susie Thompson (Billy), Wayne Quade (Cattie), and great grandchildren, Charlotte, Rylee, Travis, Hailey, Maci, Lucas, Leanne, and one baby on the way.

Annie is preceded in death by her granddaughter Shana Ridgell, and siblings, Mary Oliver, William Morris “Snookie” Graves, Bernard “Buster” Graves, Albert Ignatius “Billy” Graves, Guinette Alberta Bean, Christine Graves, brother-in-laws, Andy Suite and Jackie Bean and sister-in-law Shirley Graves.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 from 9:00 to 11:00 for visitation with a Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 a.m., at Sacred Heart Church, 23080 Maddox Road, Bushwood, Maryland 20618. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Dustin Ridgell, Shawn Marlow, Brandon Marlow, Wayne Quade, Craig Oliver, and Joey Ridgell.

