Diane Oliver Duvall, age 76, from Aquasco, MD, passed away on March 20, 2024. Diane was born June 20, 1947, to William and Cora Oliver in Maryland.

Diane was blessed with two children, Ellen Camargo of Chandler, AZ, and William Duvall IV of Upper Marlboro, MD.

She found fulfillment as a project manager working for the Federal Government in Washington, DC. After 42 years of employment, she retired. After retiring, she found joy in activities such as bowling, reading, and playing the organ and accordion. Spending time with her son and visiting her daughter and granddaughters in Arizona brought her great happiness. Above all, family and friends held the utmost significance in her life.

Diane was predeceased by her parents, brother William Oliver, and sisters Evelyn Richards and Sylvia Grimes. She is survived by her children and granddaughters, Isabel Camargo and Sarah Camargo, as well as nieces, nephews, and numerous friends, all of whom will deeply miss her.

The family will receive friends for the visitation on Thursday, March 28, 2024, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Another visitation will be held the following day, March 29th from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Immanuel United Methodist Church, 17400 Aquasco Rd, Brandywine, MD 20613 with the service to immediately follow. Interment will follow after the service in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Immanuel United Methodist Church. https://brookfield-immanuel.org/giving/

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.