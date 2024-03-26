Benson Ralph Cross, 85, of Benedict, MD peacefully passed on Friday, March 22, 2024 with his loving family by his side.

Born on February 27, 1939, in the recently opened hospital in La Plata, MD to the late Jennings Columbus Cross, Sr. and Emma Mae Canter Cross of Hughesville, MD. Ralph was the youngest of eight (8) children and was predeceased by siblings, Stanley Cross, Dorothy Canter, Faye Oliver, Lorraine Cross, Jennings Cross, Jr., Mattie (Ginny) Clodfelter, and Raymond Cross. The family raised tobacco on their farmland.

With the help of his sister Lorraine, Ralph acquired a job at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) after high school graduation. Lorraine also encouraged him to attend night school where he obtained both his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees and attended Dale Carnegie courses. Ralph then worked at IBM in Washington, DC. Tiring of working in the city, Ralph accepted a Director of Office Services position at the Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) in Hughesville and worked there for almost 38 years as the Finance & Office Services Director, and then the Environmental & Property Management Director.

He loved spending time with family (especially watching his great-grandchildren), spending time at Myrtle Beach, SC, listening to music and dancing, watching football and baseball games, traveling and exploring, and had self-taught building skills. Ralph was a member of several civic and religious organizations, including Waldorf and Calvert County’s Lions Clubs, Charles County Fair Board, was a Sunday School Superintendent and Senior Warden at St. Paul’s “Piney” Episcopal Church, and a Trustee at Hughesville Baptist Church, where he also worked the weekly Food Pantry. Ralph was also a multi-gallon blood donor for the American Red Cross. Beloved by many, he had a great sense of humor with an infectious laugh.

Ralph is survived by his loving wife, Logan Toy Cross, daughters Patricia “Patty” Morgan (Gary) of Hughesville, MD, Susan Cook (Terry) of Clermont, FL, and Stephanie Hamilton (Chuck) of Hughesville, MD, and sons Randy Tarburton (Melissa) of Cresaptown, MD, Todd Tarburton (Lynn) of Hughesville, MD, and Aaron Tarburton (Brandi) of Longs, SC; grandchildren Julie Esche, Diana Edwards, James “Jamie” Morgan, Tara and Daniel Cook, Wesley and Eric Hamilton, and Abigail (Abby), Evan, Bruce, Justice and Austin Tarburton. He is also survived by eight (8) great-grandchildren and four (4) additional great-grandchildren, including one due in April.

The family will receive family and friends for Ralph’s Life Celebration on Saturday, March 30, 2024 from 9-11 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD. The funeral service will begin immediately after the visitation. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Pallbearers will be grandsons Jamie Morgan, Daniel Cook, Wesley and Eric Hamilton, Evan Tarburton, and nephew Mike Cross. Honorary pallbearers are the rest of Ralph’s grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hughesville Baptist Church, 8505 Old Leonardtown Road, Hughesville, MD 20637 or the Waldorf Lions Club, 2890 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.