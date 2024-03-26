Terrence Francis “Terry” Flanagan, 75, of Lexington Park, MD passed away on March 21, 2024, with his loving family at his side.

He was born April 28, 1948, in Washington D.C. to the late Joseph Francis Flanagan and Yvette Couleman Flanagan.

In May 1968, Terry was drafted into the U.S. Army and served his country until his Honorable Discharge in December of 1968. During his service he earned the National Defense Service Medal and the Sharpshooter Badge (M-14 rifle).

On October 7, 1972, Terry married his beloved wife, Elaine Mary Flanagan, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Ridge, MD. Together they celebrated over 51 wonderful years of marriage. Terry spent his entire career as a highly-skilled automotive mechanic until his retirement. In his spare time, he loved working on anything with a motor, and being a proud girl dad, he enjoyed go-carting with his daughters as they grew up. Terry loved to spend time on the water, whether it was vacationing at the beach, fishing, or just relaxing on a boat ride. His family was his greatest love.

In addition to his wife, Elaine, Terry is also survived by his daughters: Denise Flanagan-Doyle (Bryan Doyle) of Prince Frederick, MD, Laura Flanagan (Robert McClellan) of Colorado Springs, CO, and Christine Borman (Alexander) of Upper Marlboro, MD; sister, Cristine Goodman (Bill) of Los Altos, CA; brother, Craig Flanagan (Rachel) of Manassas, VA; granddaughters: Lindsay Flanagan, Madelyn Flanagan, and Eleanor Doyle; and extended family and friends.

All services will be private.

