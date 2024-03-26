Elinore M. Fortney, 89, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully at home on March 22, 2024. She was a devout Catholic and a pillar of her community, known for her unwavering faith, generous spirit, and wit.

Born in 1934, to the late Henry and Blanche Stepp, and she is the sister of the late Jean Utterson and is survived by Robert Stepp, Sr, Edward Stepp, and Grace LaChance. Ellie was a loving widow, having lost her beloved Charles Robert Fortney, Sr whom she married February 10, 1950. Despite the profound loss, she carried his memory in her heart, finding strength in their enduring love and the cherished memories they shared together. In addition, Ellie was a devoted mother of 4 children, survived by, Charles R. Fortney, Jr. of Burlington, NC, Daniel R. Fortney, Sr. of Centreville, VA, David R. Fortney of Warrenton, VA, and Terri Beinert of Waldorf, MD; grandmother of Christian, Heather, Daniel, Leanne, Caley and, Julie and great grandmother of Brittany, Elijah, Jacob, Genesis, Ruby, Lincoln and Penelope. Great-great-grandmother to James. She cherished her family above all else. She leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and wisdom that will continue to live on through her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and all those whose lives she touched.

Ellie was the proud owner of Ellie’s Paperback Shack, in Waldorf, MD, where she fostered a love of literature in countless individuals throughout her lifetime. Her bookstore wasn’t just a place to buy and trade books; it was a sanctuary for knowledge, adventure, and connection, where people from all walks of life found solace and inspiration.

Her faith was the guiding light of her life, and she exemplified the teachings of the Catholic Church through her compassion and selflessness. Ellie will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and the community she served with such dedication and devotion.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 4, 2024, from 5 pm to 7 pm, at Brinsfield Funeral Home (Charlotte Hall), where Prayers will be said at 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 5, 2024, at 10 am, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Morganza, MD, followed by interment at Queen of Peace Cemetery, Helen, MD. Pallbearers will be: Rob Beinert, Cody Sindy, Adam Trader, Dan Fortney, Jr, Steve Gregory and Jeremy Harrell. May she rest in peace, surrounded by the love of God and all those who have gone before her.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ellie’s name to foster children’s literature. Please make your donations payable to:

The Imagination Library of Charles County Public Library

C/O Shannon Bland

2 Garrett Avenue LaPlata, MD 20646

Please write Ellie Fortney in the note section.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.