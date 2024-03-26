Rosemary Catherine Purnell (Hash), 78, of Annapolis, Maryland passed away on March 13, 2024. She was born on October 18, 1945, in Washington, DC, the daughter of the late Dexter and Catherine Hash (Freedman).

Rosemary is survived by her daughters Joanne M. Gay (Steve) of Huntingtown, Maryland, and Marjorie E. DiMartino (Tony) of SeaTac, Washington, her grandchildren Barrak L. Gay (Faith), Caitlyn E. Del Colliano (Adam), and Dylan DiMartino and her sister Nancy Munroe (Thom).

Mrs. Purnell was preceded in death by her beloved husband Louis S. Purnell and her brothers Edward Hash and Stephen Hash.

Rosemary married Louis Purnell on November 11, 1967, in Arlington, Virginia. Louis joined the United States Navy and the couple moved to New Orleans, Louisiana. The Navy then relocated the family to Great Lakes, Illinois where they welcomed their daughter, Joanne. The next relocation was to Los Alamitos, California where they welcomed their daughter, Marjorie. The next relocation was to Whidbey Island, Washington State then to Maryland where Louis retired, and the family stayed. The family built their life in Owings, Maryland. Rosemary volunteered in the schools where her children attended and was also their Girl Scout leader. She later went to work for the Federal Government as a secretary. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels and Calvert Hospice in Calvert County, Maryland for several years.

Services will be held on April 5, 2024, at Calvary United Methodist Church 301 Rowe Boulevard, Annapolis, Maryland at 10:30 am followed by the interment at Cheltenham Veteran’s Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.