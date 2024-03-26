Helen May Holler, 94, of Solomons, Maryland, passed away on March 15, 2024. She was born on May 31, 1929, in Cumberland, Maryland, to Chancey and Retha (Bennett) Lewis. Helen was raised in Cumberland and graduated in the class of 1947 from Fort Hill High School. She lived in various places throughout Maryland and spent many years on the Eastern Shore in Chestertown. Helen was an active member in the Order of The Eastern Star, Chestertown Chapter, for fifty years and served as the Worthy Matron of the chapter. She also served as a Grand Officer in the Maryland Grand Chapter OES.

She then moved to Calvert County and resided in Chesapeake Beach for nearly forty years. She worked at Bowen’s Florist as an office manager. In her free time Helen enjoyed working in her yard. She continued to mow the lawn, blow and rake leaves, and tend her flowers well into her eighties. Her gardens were among the prettiest in the neighborhood. She also loved to travel and visited at least forty different countries.

Helen was above all a caring and loving mother. Her family held a special place in her heart. She was extremely proud of her four daughters, twelve grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, and one great-great grandson. She loved having family gatherings and spending time together.

Helen is survived by her daughters, Helen Mote (Michael) of Chester, Maryland, Adrianne Coleman (John) of Hagerstown, Maryland, Rhonda Tuzzio (Charles) of Prince Frederick, Maryland, and Karen Tobat (Thomas) of LaVale, Maryland. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Chancey and Retha Lewis; sisters Nettie Saville, Edith Taylor, and Lora Whittington; and brothers Earl, Merle, and Ronald Lewis.

The family will hold a celebration of life in Cumberland later in the summer.