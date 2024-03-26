On March 15, 2024, Deborah Kathryn “Kathy” Vassallo, 69, a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, passed away peacefully at her home in Deale, MD, with her family by her side. After a 2.5-year battle with cancer, Kathy’s strength and grace throughout her illness were an inspiration to all who knew her. Born to Richard and Frances Mayer on August 11, 1954, in Camp Springs Maryland, Kathy attended St. Philip the Apostle School and graduated from Crossland High School in 1972. Marrying the love of her life, with whom she shared over 50 beautiful years, they settled in Dunkirk, MD. Their union was blessed with two wonderful daughters, and together they shared the importance of the Catholic faith.

Kathy’s professional life was deeply rooted in Catholic education, having worked for 20 years at St. Mary of the Assumption School and later 9 years at St. Pius X Regional School, where she would say the highlight of her career was working with both of her daughters. Kathy’s warm smile greeted countless families, sharing with them the importance of a faith-based education. It was within these communities that she formed enduring friendships, which evolved into family.

Kathy loved the beach, boat rides, shopping, reading, cruises with family and friends, and of course a good chocolate martini. Her compassionate spirit extended into her role as a founding member of the St. Mary of the Assumption Ladies Auxiliary, where she relished in planning events and volunteering to support those in need.

Kathy leaves behind her beloved husband, John; daughters, Vicky (Rich) McCann and Stephanie (Brian) Heller; and her grandson, Stewart. She is also survived by her sister, Theresa Fanone, and was preceded in death by her brother, Stephen Mayer, along with many nieces, nephews, and friends who were blessed to know her.

A Visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday March 20, 2024 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, followed by a Mass to celebrate Kathy’s life at 11:00 A.M. A Private Interment will take place at a later date.

Kathy loved to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. The family asks in her memory to wear a bit of green and make this a Mass of celebration of her life.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to support tuition assistance within The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington Schools. Donations can be made payable to the “Catholic Education Foundation” and mailed to the Catholic Education Foundation, C/O Office of Development, P.O. Box 29260, Washington, DC 20017-0260, in memory of Kathy Vassallo.