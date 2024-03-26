Elizabeth (Betty) Catterton Norfolk passed away on March 16, 2024, at Anne Arundel Medical Center. She was born June 8, 1935, in Greenock, MD to Robert Francis and Elizabeth Nutwell Catterton. Betty graduated from Southern High School in 1953. She married Kenneth Norfolk on August 4, 1956. They built a home and raised their family in Tracy’s Landing, MD.

Betty worked at the Deale Public Library. She was a lifetime member of the Deale VFD Ladies Auxiliary. She was a member of Oakland United Methodist Church until its closing and then she attended St. Mark’s Episcopal Church. She was the caregiver for her grandmother and her aunt and uncles. Betty was a great source of advice and comfort to her large extended family.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Kenny. She is survived by her son, Rusty Norfolk and her daughters, Julie Wayson (John) and Beth Calton (Craig) and her grandchildren, Brittany (Michael) Golibart, Robert (Barbara) Wayson, Levi (Kayla) Norfolk, Lauren Calton (Dakota) and Justin (Emily) Wayson, her great grandchildren, Lucas, Amelia, Hailey and James Wayson, Dylan and Mark Golibart. She is also survived by her sister, Robin Gross.

As per Betty’s wishes, there will be no viewing or service. Donations in her name may be made to the Deale VFD.