Gregory (Greg) Paul Cameron of Huntingtown, MD passed away on March 16, 2024, in Rural Retreat, VA. He was born on September 30, 1961, in Johnstown, PA. to Margaret “Peggy” Cameron. He was raised in Nanty-Glo, PA, and attended Blacklick Valley High School where he was an honor student and an excellent athlete. He was a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania where he studied Criminal Justice and played baseball. Greg began his distinguished 40-year police career in Ocean City, MD. He was then accepted into the Maryland State Police Academy where he graduated first in his class in December; 1984 and was assigned to the Prince Frederick, MD barracks. He served the Maryland State Police for 26 years and retired as a Lieutenant in the Criminal Investigation Division. He continued his police career serving at the Calvert County Sheriff’s Department as a member of the Calvert Investigative Team assigned to the Southern Maryland Information Center. He retired September 30, 2023. Throughout his career, he was known for his outstanding ability to investigate and solve many difficult cases. He always had a smile, was a mentor to many, and a friend to all. Greg was blessed with two daughters, Cortney and Taylor, who were his absolute pride and joy. He was also blessed with a son-in-law Devin who he loved like his own. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and shared his amazing talent and knowledge about both with many family and friends. He could often be found in a deer stand or fishing in Cripple Creek with his Snaggin & Baggin Trout Team. He also loved his Pittsburgh Steelers and rarely missed watching a game.

Greg is survived by his daughters Cortney Cameron and Taylor Jones (Devin), sister Vicki Cameron (Clarence), nephew Brent Cameron (Vanessa), niece Breanne Alhabashi (Adam), and his devoted girlfriend Joy McCarthy. He was preceded in death by his mother Margaret “Peggy” Cameron and grandparents Mike and Margaret Huska.