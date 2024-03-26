Sydna Buckmaster,78, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on March 20th 2024 in Fairfax, VA. She was born September 15th 1945 in Oswestry, England to Robert & Edith Wholey. She graduated from Duval High School in 1963. Sydna married Sam Buckmaster May 16th 1964 and raised her family in Calvert County. Sydna retired from Maryland Department of Social Services. She is survived by her husband of 59 years Sam, and Sons Brian & John Buckmaster. She is also survived by her Granddaughter Alexis, and Sister Lorna & her husband Lester Hodgdon as well as numerous family members. The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday March 25, 2024 from 10-11 AM at the Rausch Funeral Home, located in Port Republic, MD. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Interment will immediately follow in Asbury Cemetery, located in Prince Frederick, MD.