Karen Ellen George, 63, of St. Leonard passed away March 21, 2024. She was born October 13, 1960 to Linden Harrison, Sr. and Judy Ann (Millard) Welch. Karen grew up in Oxon Hill and graduated from Friendly High School. She has lived in Calvert County for 45 years. Karen married David George in 2006. She was employed as a beautician before starting Reflections Cleaning Services, a cleaning company she owned and operated with the help of her daughter Jeanne. Most recently she worked for a mortgage and loans company. Karen enjoyed walking on the beach with her husband searching for sharks’ teeth, playing cards, building and inventing things, and her dogs, which she bred for many years.

Karen is survived by her husband David George, children Jeanne Keegan and her husband Shaun of Annapolis, Kristen Freeman of Winter Haven, FL, and Tony Vinciguerra of San Clemente, CA, grandchildren Traci, Georgie, Kayla, Emily, and Elle, parents Linden and Judy Welch, and siblings Laura Welch, Carol Jones, Mary Shivers, David Welch, and Linden Welch, Jr. She was preceded in death by her daughter Traci Vinciguerra.