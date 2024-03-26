David Michael Green

David Green ended his journey after 78 years on March 23, 2024, at his home in Harwood, Maryland. He was born in post-war England in 1946 to Vera and Bill Green. Like many who survived the brutal Nazi Blitzkrieg of London, David’s parents left the bombed-out city for a new beginning in the countryside. In the charming village of Cornwood, in the county of Devon in Dartmoor National Park, David began his love of land, hiking, and wanderlust. Educated at Colfe’s Grammar School, he then went to the Northeast London Polytechnic for his degree and to become a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. He pursued his love of this career in areas as diverse as seismic surveying in the North Sea oil fields, the desserts of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates, Nigeria, Egypt, and bear filled forests of British Columbia, as well as in England, Ireland, Wales, and Scotland.

David took a Master of Law and Economics degree at Trinity Hall College at the University of Cambridge. Later, when moving to the United States with his American wife Christine, David did master’s degrees in Land Law and in Comparative Law at George Washington University. David and Christine began their Land Surveying business, Survey Associates, in 1985 in Annapolis, Maryland.

He was most grateful for his 3 beautiful sons Kenneth and Frederick Green and is to be buried next to their beloved son John-Graham Green at Christ Church in West River. David’s gratitude extended to his protegee and friend Jason Snyder in their devotion to doing quality surveying work. He loved and admired, and sometimes drove crazy his wife of 43 years, Christine Pound Green. David was involved with and proud of the accomplishments of their three sons in wrestling, baseball, soccer, and academics. The family often traveled to England to hike on Dartmoor, the Yorkshire Dales, Hadrian’s Wall, the South Downs and to visit family (brother Graham and nephews) and dear friends and trips to Paris to enjoy the long and loving relationship with the wonderful family Clerc. David was studying the surveying of the Roman Roads in Britain towards a PhD program when the cancer won the battle against a strong Englishman who appreciated the opportunities which America offered to a hard worker. He came to see himself as fortunate for the family and friends who tolerated him and his dry British humor, stiff upper lip, tea drinking, and competitive Catan and Yahtzee and Scrabble playing.

It will be a private celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Outreach Ministry may be offered in his honor to Christ Episcopal Church, 220 Owensville Road, West River, MD 20778.