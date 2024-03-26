Theodore Magnus “Ted” Tennyson, 97, of Lusby, MD passed away on March 24, 2024 at his residence. Born March 14, 1927 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Theodore M. Tennyson, Sr. and Gertrude (Rauh) Tennyson.

Ted graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Washington, DC. He served in the U.S. Army from June 12, 1945 until December 3, 1946. During his enlistment, Ted served as a DJ for Armed Forces Radio in Casablanca. He also served in Germany at the end of WWII. After serving in the Army, Ted worked as a draftsman at the David Taylor Model Basin and as a Quality Assurance specialist for the Department of the Navy. While working at the Model Basin, Ted met his future wife, Eleanor (Federline) Tennyson. After they were married, they purchased a house in Rockville, Maryland where they raised their two sons, John and Ted III. After retirement, Ted and Eleanor moved to Lusby in Calvert County, MD. Ted and Eleanor were active in their community. Ted served on the community association. He also served as the commander of the American Legion post #274 where he also served as the chaplain. Ted and Eleanor particularly enjoyed working at the post on steak nights. When Eleanor suffered a broken hip and was subsequently diagnosed with cancer, it was her wish to remain at home and not go into a nursing facility. Ted took very good care of her and made sure that she was comfortable and happy until she passed peacefully in her bed. Seven years later, Ted also passed peacefully in the same bed 10 days after his 97th birthday.

Ted is survived by his children, John D. Tennyson of Elkridge, MD and Theodore M. Tennyson III of Rockville, MD; and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor C. Tennyson, and his siblings, Franklin L. Tennyson, Edna Weihe and Warren C. Tennyson.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service following at 2:00 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD. Interment will be on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Rockville, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be John Tennyson, Ted Tennyson, Joseph Tennyson, Stephen Tennyson, Brandon Tennyson and April Tennyson.