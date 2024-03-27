Upcoming Solar Eclipse Monday, April 8, 2024 – Information and Safety Tips

A partial solar eclipse will take place on Monday, April 8, 2024. In Calvert County, the eclipse will begin at approximately 2:00 p.m. and end just after 4:30 p.m., with maximum coverage at 3:20 p.m.

During the eclipse, there will be 86−88% coverage during which it will get darker outside, but there will not be total darkness.

All CCPS schools dismiss at some point during the eclipse period. Parents/guardians and students should be aware of the following safety tips:

Never look directly at the sun, especially during a solar eclipse. It is dangerous to look directly at the sun and can cause permanent damage to the eyes. Do not look at the sun through sunglasses, telescopes, or binoculars.

Anyone using special viewing glasses or filters should only use those that conform to all International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standards.

If you purchase special viewing glasses, ensure they are from reputable manufacturers. There have been reports of counterfeit products labeled as if they conform to international safety standards. The American Astronomical Society, whose products are known to conform to ISO standards, provides a list of companies that are reputable and conform to safety standards.

Resources for elementary students to safely view the eclipse have been shared with schools as they will be at school during maximum coverage.

Students and families are encouraged to read more about solar eclipses and safety and enjoy experiencing this exciting phenomenon. Information provided by NASA:

The Monday, April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada. The total solar eclipse will begin over the South Pacific Ocean. Weather permitting, the first location in continental North America that will experience totality is Mexico’s Pacific coast at around 11:07 a.m. PDT.

