Thomas Stone High School Senior Dejah Bishop Receives Maryland Emerging Scholars Award

Dejah Bishop, a senior at Thomas Stone High School, was recently named a Maryland Emerging Scholar by the Maryland Business Roundtable for Education (MBRT) in collaboration with The Daily Record, a news media company in Maryland.

MBRT recognizes 24 high school students out of nearly 300 applicants across the state to represent their school district for their achievements and academic success. MBRT is a nonprofit that works together to achieve meaningful, measurable and systemic improvement in schools and student achievement, according to the MBRT website.



As a first-generation college student, after high school, Bishop will pursue higher education at Winston-Salem University with a focus in business. She plans to open her own financial analyst business one day to assist others in money management.

Before this year, she could be found on the varsity cheerleading team, participating in Rotary Club, and functioning as the treasurer for student government association (SGA). She now works part-time at a local restaurant as a half-day student at the school.

When Bishop heard that she was named an emerging scholar she was shocked. “I did not expect it,” she said. “I know that my grades are good, but I know that there are people with higher grades than me.” She was nominated for the award by the school counselor and was surprised when she received the award. The recognition was presented to Bishop at a ceremony at the Governor Calvert House in Annapolis along with other students from other counties in Maryland who received the award.

Throughout her academic career Bishop has been a high flyer so hearing her name being called during an award ceremony was not a new concept. In elementary school she received the citizenship award for showing a positive attitude to her classmates, school and community and was inducted into the National Honors Society in middle school. She has received principal’s honor roll, honor roll and currently maintains a 4.0 GPA.

In her free time, she enjoys reading a good book, listening to music and cooking. Her community involvement reflects her desire to help others. She has helped at food pantries, participated in awareness walks and runs, and contributed to beach and road clean ups. She has also provided tutoring to elementary students and was recently named a debutante through the Alpha Kappa Alpha Ivy and Pearls program.

“We are excited for Dejah’s honor as one of Maryland’s Emerging Scholars Award. She works extremely hard and is more than deserving of this recognition,” Stone principal Shaniff Pearl said. “We can’t wait to see what her future brings.”