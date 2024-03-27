Native Tree Coupon Program Open for Calvert Residents Through Nov. 20, 2024

The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning announces the reopening of its “Spread Your Leaves” tree coupon program to help residents expand forested areas in Calvert County by planting native trees on their property.

Now through Nov. 20, residents can obtain a coupon to purchase native trees at a discount from participating nurseries.

Residents can use the printed or digital coupon at participating nurseries for a discount up to $50 per tree for up to six trees. At checkout, residents will register their name, address and tree species.



The tree coupon can be obtained through the Planning & Zoning website at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/TreeCoupon

There, residents will also find a list of participating nurseries, view an interactive map of trees planted through the program, and find information on selecting native tree varieties based on the planting area and environmental benefits.

Trees purchased will be registered based on their location within the local watershed. The watershed that plants the most trees will be recognized by the Board of County Commissioners. This coupon may be combined with the “Marylanders Plant Trees” coupon offered by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Only Calvert County properties located outside the Critical Area are eligible for this tree program. Free trees are available through the Critical Area Reforestation Program for Critical Area property owners who would like to plant trees. Grants are available for plantings near nontidal streams or steep slopes and areas measuring one-quarter acre or larger.

Residents are encouraged to submit photos of themselves enjoying the trees to [email protected] or share on social media using the hashtag #CalvertSpreadYourLeaves.

Coupons may not be redeemed for cash. The “Spread Your Leaves” program is funded by revenue from fees paid by developers in lieu of reforesting or afforesting and not buying Forest Conservation Transferable Development Rights.