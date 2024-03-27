Calvert County Parks & Recreation Announces Pickleball Tournament on Saturday, April 27, and Sunday, April 28, 2024!

The Calvert County Parks & Recreation is excited to host our annual Pickleball Tournament on Saturday, April 27, and Sunday, April 28, 2024!

Proceeds from the tournament benefit the Therman Gray Memorial Scholarship. Calvert County Parks & Recreation operates this program in memory of the late Therman Gray, a former Calvert County Government employee who was active in working with and mentoring Calvert County’s youth.

The scholarship helps those who wish to participate in Parks & Recreation programs but lack the funds to do so by subsidizing program costs. The program also encourages young adults to pursue a career in the field of parks and recreation through a continuing education scholarship.

Games will be held at Hallowing Point Park.

Events will consist of women’s doubles and men’s doubles on Saturday and mixed doubles on Sunday. Medals will be awarded for first, second and third place in each age group.

Players must register by April 12. Registration fee is $70 for one day or $85 for both days.

To register online, please visit calvertcounty.perfectmind.com and use the following activity numbers:

Ages 19-34: Activity # 442855

Ages 35-49: Activity # 442856

Ages 50-64: Activity # 442857

Ages 65 and up: Activity # 442858