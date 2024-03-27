Waldorf Native Serves with U.S. Navy Aboard Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story

Petty Officer 1st Class Elantra Robinson, a native of Waldorf, Maryland, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek.

Robinson graduated from Westlake High School in 2010.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Waldorf.

“Being a hard worker and being dependable are lessons that I learned from my hometown,” said Robinson. “You have to work hard to get what you want out of life.”

Robinson joined the Navy 12 years ago. Today, Robinson serves as a culinary specialist.

“I joined the Navy because I was looking for something different in my life, the opportunity to travel and because I wanted new experiences,” said Robinson. “At the time, I wasn’t too keen on going to college.”



According to Navy officials, Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story is the country’s premier installation for housing and training the nation’s expeditionary forces. It is one command with two properties: Joint Expeditionary Base Fort Story and JEB Little Creek.

The Joint Expeditionary Base is comprised of the former Naval Amphibious Base Little Creek and the Army Post of Fort Story. Fort Story witnessed the humble beginnings of the nation at the 1607 first landing site. Little Creek began as a dynamic training ground for World War II amphibious forces.

“My proudest accomplishment is that I’ve been able to give back to the junior sailors I lead,” said Robinson. “I try to leave every sailor I encounter with something positive.”

“I’m part of that small percentage who has the chance to serve,” said Robinson. “Recently, I was picking my kid up from kindergarten. I was in uniform, and I heard her classmates say that I was helping to keep them safe. That meant a lot to me because it’s an honor to provide for the security we have in this nation.”

Robinson is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I want to thank my godparents, Joann and Willie Hunt, for supporting me since I was in the first grade,” added Robinson. “No matter what I’m going through, I know I can call them no matter what time of day it is. I also want to thank my mom, Tracey Rawlings, for making sure that I didn’t fall into the stereotypes of other teenagers. She helped keep me on track.”

