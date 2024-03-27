PG County Man Arrested for Burglaries in Charles County with Nearly $25,000 of Merchandise Stolen

Detectives have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with four commercial burglaries that occurred at two Waldorf businesses.

The burglaries occurred between March 17 and March 20th, 2024; one of the burglaries occurred in the 2300 block of Crain Highway and three others occurred in the 2400 block of Old Washington Road.

In the most recent burglary, the suspect stole several fireplace inserts, grills, and other items. Patrol officers responded and noticed a fireplace was positioned near the outside of the fence.

Based on that fact, detectives coordinated a plan, and the suspect was apprehended on March 21 when he responded back to the business to retrieve the items he left behind.

Detectives positively identified the suspect as Daniel Anantharajan Williams, age 37, of Temple Hills, and linked him to the other break-ins on Old Washington Road.

Detectives obtained search warrants for Williams’ residence and recovered nearly $25,000 in stolen property. Williams was charged with multiple counts of burglary and theft scheme.

On March 21, a district court commissioner released Williams from the Charles County Detention Center on an unsecured $3,000 bond.

Detectives Furr and Tyler are investigating.

