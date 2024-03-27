Celebrating Success: New Graduates from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit!

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is thrilled to announce the graduation of three incredible K9 officers and their partners! Join us in congratulating:

Charles County Sheriff’s Officer PFC John Fromme #543 and K9 Tango

Forest Heights Police Department Corporal Khari Grooms and K9 Diesel

Forest Heights Police Department PFC Jeremy Nugent and K9 Pyro

After an intense seven months of training led by William “Billy” Cotton and Cpl. Larry Blake, these teams have received certification in Patrol and either Narcotics or Gun Detection.

Throughout their training, they mastered obedience, command following, search and tracking techniques, apprehension skills, and substance detection among many other crucial tasks.

“The work of our K9 teams is a critical component to the Agency and we take the responsibility of their training very seriously,” shared Cotton. Cpl. Blake added, “I enjoy training new K9 officers as they provide a unique service to our Agency and our communities.”

At about 2 years old, these K9s are already proving to be exceptional. Tango, the German Shepherd; Diesel, the Dutch Shepherd; and Pyro, the Malaherd, are ready to hit the ground running in their patrol duties.

“I am continually impressed by the work put in by our K-9 officers, trainers, and the dogs. We train in all weather conditions and scenarios to prepare the teams for patrol work,” expressed Sgt. Elizabeth Clark, who supervises the Unit. Sheriff Troy Berry echoed the sentiment, “Completing this program takes a great deal of dedication and discipline, and we are proud to have these teams assisting us in our mission to help protect our communities in Charles County.”

With the addition of these three teams, the Agency now has a total of eight K9 teams and two bloodhound teams, all ready to serve and protect.

Let’s give a big round of applause to these amazing teams as they embark on their new careers

